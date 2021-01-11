search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA rips up agreement to play major at Trump course

Golf News

PGA rips up agreement to play major at Trump course

By Michael McEwan11 January, 2021
US PGA Championship PGA of America Major Championships Tour News donald trump Trump National Bedminster Jim Richerson
Wanamaker Trophy 2019

The PGA of America has torn up an agreement to play next's year's US PGA Championship at the Bedminster course owned by Donald Trump.

The decision comes less than a week after pro-Trump rioters attacked the US Capitol during proceedings to certify the result of November’s presidential election.

Five people were killed in the violent clashes that followed, with dozens arrested.

Trump has been widely condemned for his role in inciting the riots, with a motion expected to be tabled in the House of Representatives today to remove him from office. 

• Butch Harmon denies Jordan Spieth rumours

• Thomas apologises for homophobic slur

• Trump awards Medal of Freedom to golf trio

That has prompted the PGA of America to act. It awarded the 2022 US PGA Championship to Trump National in Bedminister in 2012, long before Trump ran for office.

In view of recent events, the organisation has decided to scrap plans to stage the major championship at the New Jersey venue.

In a statement issued overnight, PGA of America president Jim Richerson said: "It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand. It would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission.

• Another award for record-breaker Westwood

"Our board has thus made the decision to exercise our right to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster."

In response, the Trump Organisation issued a statement of its own, saying: "We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision.

"This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement.

"As an organisation, we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster."

It is not yet clear where the tournament - the 104th edition of the championship - will be played instead.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - PGA of America

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - donald trump

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review
Ping
play button
CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review
Wilson
play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A won't take Open to Turnberry for "foreseeable future"
Top coach suggests one thing to help Jordan Spieth end slump
PGA rips up agreement to play major at Trump course
Butch Harmon denies reports he is coaching ex world No.1
"I screwed up" - Justin Thomas apologises for homophobic slur

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing with more arm speed
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow