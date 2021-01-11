PGA rips up agreement to play major at Trump course

The PGA of America has torn up an agreement to play next's year's US PGA Championship at the Bedminster course owned by Donald Trump.

The decision comes less than a week after pro-Trump rioters attacked the US Capitol during proceedings to certify the result of November’s presidential election.

Five people were killed in the violent clashes that followed, with dozens arrested.



Trump has been widely condemned for his role in inciting the riots, with a motion expected to be tabled in the House of Representatives today to remove him from office.

That has prompted the PGA of America to act. It awarded the 2022 US PGA Championship to Trump National in Bedminister in 2012, long before Trump ran for office.

In view of recent events, the organisation has decided to scrap plans to stage the major championship at the New Jersey venue.

In a statement issued overnight, PGA of America president Jim Richerson said: "It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand. It would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission.

"Our board has thus made the decision to exercise our right to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster."

In response, the Trump Organisation issued a statement of its own, saying: "We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision.

"This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement.

"As an organisation, we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster."

It is not yet clear where the tournament - the 104th edition of the championship - will be played instead.