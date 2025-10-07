Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA Tour has confirmed that ‘The Skins Game’ will make a long-awaited return for the first time since 2008 next month.

The iconic skins event was first contested back in 1983, and has played host to the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Gary Player and Tiger Woods down the years.

It was last contested in 17 years ago, with Phil Mickelson, Stephen Ames, Rocco Mediate and K.J. Choi competing, with the latter winning the last edition.

After almost two decades away it will now making a return to the golfing calendar, and will be played on November 28th, which is also Black Friday.

PGA Tour Studios are working alongside Propogate Content and Pro Shop to bring the four-man clash back to life.

The 2025 edition will see Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas compete for the prize money on offer, with the traditional skins format followed.

They will do so at the new Panther National in South Florida, which is co-designed by Thomas and Nicklaus.

The event will be broadcast on Prime Video, which will begin at 9 am ET (2 pm GMT).

“The PGA Tour is proud to bring back the iconic ‘Skins Game’ as the kickoff to the sports calendar’s biggest day of the year,” said Chris Wandell, the Tour’s senior vice president for media.

“With four of our game’s biggest stars competing in a modern reimagining of this nostalgic event, fans around the world are in for a treat this Black Friday as the Tour tees off a full day of sports action on Prime Video.”

Looking forward to featuring in the long-awaited return, FedEx Cup champion Tommy Fleetwood said: “Excited for the Skins Game to be making a return and being part of it! See you there!”

Fleetwood will reunite with three of his US Ryder Cup rivals in Florida in Thomas, Schauffele and captain, Bradley.

Each player will start off with a skins tally of $1 million which will both rise and fall depending on winning or losing a hole. A tied hole means the stakes will be rolled over to the next.

