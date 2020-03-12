search
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour announces ban on fans at upcoming events

Golf News

PGA Tour announces ban on fans at upcoming events

By Michael McEwan12 March, 2020
The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Golf fans Jay Monahan coronavirus
Sawgrass Crowd

The PGA Tour has announced a ban on fans at its upcoming tournaments, beginning with tomorrow's second round of the PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass

The move comes amid the continued global spread of the coronavirus and will remain in force until at least the Valero Texas Open, which takes place from April 2-5 - the week before the Masters.

The affected tournaments are: The PLAYERS Championship (Rounds 2-4); the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Florida; the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas; and the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, also in Texas.

Additionally, the tour has also announced the postponement of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, scheduled to take place at the Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic from March 26-29.

• Scottish Golf Show postponed until 2021

• Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted

Making the announcement, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that suspending the tour "indefinitely", as has happened with NBA basketball, ATP tennis and MLS football, had been considered but was ultimately ruled out - at least for now.

"We are comfortable that this is the right path but it is something we’ll consider going forward," said Monahan. 

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

Meanwhile, it is believed that Masters officials still plan on staging next month's tournament - but they, too, are reckoned to be seriously exploring the prospect of playing it behind closed doors.

• Scots club decides to discontinue membership

• How Rory McIlroy can make golf history this week...

According to Golf Digest's Brian Wacker and Joel Beall, the first men's major championship of the season is proceeding as planned.

However, the Green Jackets are believed to be "reviewing contingencies", which includes limiting patrons or playing on empty course.

A decision is expected to be made by Monday at the latest.

Golf News

Official: Masters Tournament POSTPONED
PGA Tour confirms pros WILL be paid despite PLAYERS cancellation
CANCELLED! - Upcoming PGA Tour and LPGA events called off
"Sign my shovel!" - Fan 'ejected' for heckling Reed at Sawgrass
