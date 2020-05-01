PGA Tour announces major change for this season

The PGA Tour has revealed that there will be no ‘relegation’ from the world’s most lucrative circuit this season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, all current card-holders will keep their playing privileges for next season.

The decision means that players who finish the 2019-20 tour campaign ranked outside the top-125 on the FedEx Cup points list will retain their rights rather than be required to attempt to regain them through Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

It also means that there will be no promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour this year.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said: “Due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in 13 events from the 2019-20 PGA Tour season to be canceled or postponed, the PGA Tour has extended eligibility for exempt 2019-20 PGA Tour members for the 2020-21 season, unless the member’s priority ranking at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season would rank higher in the updated eligibility categories.

• WATCH - Bjorn shanks chip, smashes window

• Butch and Brandel in war of words

• Leaked report paves the way for golf's return

"This eligibility update, contingent upon the planned restart of the season at the Charles Schwab Challenge the week of June 8, was deemed the best and most equitable solution for the membership at large after research by our competitions department and significant conversations with the Policy Board and Player Advisory Council.”

On the subject of promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour being scrapped, the tour added: "While the Korn Ferry Tour will not have a graduating class in 2020 due to the PGA Tour eligibility changes, we have established a performance benefit for the top-10 from the final Korn Ferry Tour points list following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

• Couple caught 'having sex' on Scottish course

• Fires reported on greens at popular Scots course

“Those players will be granted access into all PGA Tour additional events for the 2020-21 season.”

More details are expected to be revealed early next week. The PGA Tour is the first professional circuit to confirm its plans for current and would-be card-holders, although it is anticipated that other major tours – specifically the European Tour and LPGA – will follow suit.