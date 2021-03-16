PGA Tour announces "Ryder Cup for seniors"

The PGA Tour has announced that a brand new team event specifically for senior tours pros is set to debut in the autumn of 2022.

Inspired by the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, the World Champions Cup will be a first-of-its-kind golf tournament featuring Team USA, Team Europe and Team World squaring off over three days at an as-yet unannounced venue.

Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Darren Clarke will each serve as playing captains for their respective six-man teams, all aged 50 and older, whilst seven-time PGA Tour winner Peter Jacobsen will serve as chairman of the inaugural event.

“International team golf events have provided me with some of my greatest golf memories,” said four-time major champion Els. “I have spent my career competing in global golf championships and supporting the growth of the game across the world. It’s a great honour to be named the captain of Team World for the inaugural World Champions Cup.”

Furyk added: “I am excited to lead Team USA and recapture the great global team championships I have been fortunate enough to enjoy during my career.

"For more than 20 years, I have been competing against Ernie and Darren, and I look forward to having the chance to captain Team USA and play against them in the World Champions Cup."

The 2011 Open champion Clarke echoed those sentiments, saying: "To be selected along with Jim and Ernie, two of golf’s all-time great players, is an honour. I have been fortunate to compete in many global team events, but I am as excited about captaining and playing in the World Champions Cup as I ever have been throughout my career.”

More information on the event will be revealed in due course.