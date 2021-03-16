search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour announces "Ryder Cup for seniors"

Golf News

PGA Tour announces "Ryder Cup for seniors"

By Michael McEwan16 March, 2021
World CHampions Cup PGA Tour Champions PGA Tour Ryder Cup Presidents Cup Jim Furyk Darren Clarke Ernie Els Tour News Over-50s golf
Ryder Cup Trophy

The PGA Tour has announced that a brand new team event specifically for senior tours pros is set to debut in the autumn of 2022. 

Inspired by the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, the World Champions Cup will be a first-of-its-kind golf tournament featuring Team USA, Team Europe and Team World squaring off over three days at an as-yet unannounced venue.

Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Darren Clarke will each serve as playing captains for their respective six-man teams, all aged 50 and older, whilst seven-time PGA Tour winner Peter Jacobsen will serve as chairman of the inaugural event.

• Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse

• WATCH - Sergio misses tap-in at The PLAYERS

• WATCH - An suffers nightmare at 17th

“International team golf events have provided me with some of my greatest golf memories,” said four-time major champion Els. “I have spent my career competing in global golf championships and supporting the growth of the game across the world. It’s a great honour to be named the captain of Team World for the inaugural World Champions Cup.”  

Furyk added: “I am excited to lead Team USA and recapture the great global team championships I have been fortunate enough to enjoy during my career.

"For more than 20 years, I have been competing against Ernie and Darren, and I look forward to having the chance to captain Team USA and play against them in the World Champions Cup."

• Rory has no plans to change coach or caddie

• WATCH - DeChambeau TOPS drive at Sawgrass

The 2011 Open champion Clarke echoed those sentiments, saying: "To be selected along with Jim and Ernie, two of golf’s all-time great players, is an honour. I have been fortunate to compete in many global team events, but I am as excited about captaining and playing in the World Champions Cup as I ever have been throughout my career.”

More information on the event will be revealed in due course.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour Champions

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Presidents Cup

Related Articles - Jim Furyk

Related Articles - Darren Clarke

Related Articles - Ernie Els

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Over-50s golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Padraig Harrington shares six reasons for an equipment rollback
Tiger Woods provides fresh update following horror crash
PGA Tour announces "Ryder Cup for seniors"
Martin Kaymer reveals “big goals” on PGA Tour return
Colin Montgomerie backs Westwood to contend in The Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow