PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee

A PGA Tour caddie has hit out at United States athletes taking the knee at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Brent Henley, a caddie on the PGA Tour for over 20 years, made his feelings on taking the knee known on social media.

“Does any other country but the USA have athletes kneeling during their national anthem?” Henley questioned on Twitter.

“No other country has more foreign born citizens than us. Something is not adding up.”

One twitter user responded to the caddie, suggesting that taking the knee “is called freedom”.

Henley, who has caddied for the likes of multiple-time PGA Tour winner Woody Austin during his 20 years of caddying, responded.

“Nope! It’s called disrespect Breeds.”

The tweet from Henley comes following an image of the US women’s football team kneeling during the national anthem being re-circulated on social media.

While the US players didn’t kneel during the national anthem at the Olympics, they did take the knee before their opening match versus Sweden.

Other teams whose players have knelt include Chile, Great Britain and New Zealand.

The gesture from the athletes is possible due to a changing of the rules from the International Olympic Committee.

Athletes competing at the Olympics are now allowed to “express their views” on the field of play before competition or during the introduction of athletes or teams – only if they aren’t against people, countries and organisations.

Previously, Olympic rules stipulated that athletes were prohibited from making political, religious or racial gestures.