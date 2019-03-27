PGA Tour caddies reveal least favourite tournament

Anonymous tour pro surveys have become increasingly popular in recent years, providing a fascinating insight into the minds of the world’s best golfers.



But what about the people they have at their sides? What do the caddies of the PGA Tour think about some of the game’s hottest issues?

Thanks to the good people at The Caddie Network, we now know.

They conducted an anonymous poll of over 70 top caddies, getting their thoughts on a range of topics.



As it turns out, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is their least favourite tournament to caddie on the PGA Tour schedule. In all, 16.7% plumped for it ahead of the likes of the John Deere Classic (15.2%), and the Puerto Rico Open and Barracuda Championship (each 11.1%).

Another early-season event, the Sony Open in Hawaii, was chosen by more than a quarter of those polled (27.8%) as having the worst caddie hospitality on tour.

On the flip-side – and perhaps unsurprisingly – The Masters came out on top as the favourite place to caddie on the PGA Tour. It attracted 22.2% of the vote, ahead of the RBC Heritage (12.5%) and the Genesis Open and Wells Fargo Championship (each 9.72%).

The Wells Fargo, meantime, was the overwhelming favourite for caddie hospitality, garnering 65.3% of the vote.



In other interesting results, almost a quarter (23.6%) are tipping Tiger Woods to win The Masters, a slight majority (55.6%) are opposed to the PLAYERS Championship becoming a fifth major, whilst only 52.8% think that the R&A and USGA improved the game of golf with their updated rules.

•• TO VIEW THE RESULTS IN FULL, CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE CADDIE NETWORK