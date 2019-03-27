search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour caddies reveal least favourite tournament

Golf News

PGA Tour caddies reveal least favourite tournament

By Michael McEwan22 March, 2019
caddies PGA Tour Survey Anonymous poll The Caddie Network AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am The Masters Wells Fargo Championship Tiger Woods
Caddie Bibs

Anonymous tour pro surveys have become increasingly popular in recent years, providing a fascinating insight into the minds of the world’s best golfers.

But what about the people they have at their sides? What do the caddies of the PGA Tour think about some of the game’s hottest issues?

Thanks to the good people at The Caddie Network, we now know.

They conducted an anonymous poll of over 70 top caddies, getting their thoughts on a range of topics.

• Woosie: Restrict alcohol sales at golf events

• Russell Knox cans albatross at Innisbrook

• OPINION - Why Tiger won't win the Masters

As it turns out, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is their least favourite tournament to caddie on the PGA Tour schedule. In all, 16.7% plumped for it ahead of the likes of the John Deere Classic (15.2%), and the Puerto Rico Open and Barracuda Championship (each 11.1%).

Another early-season event, the Sony Open in Hawaii, was chosen by more than a quarter of those polled (27.8%) as having the worst caddie hospitality on tour.

Caddie At Masters

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE FOR BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF ‘19

On the flip-side – and perhaps unsurprisingly – The Masters came out on top as the favourite place to caddie on the PGA Tour. It attracted 22.2% of the vote, ahead of the RBC Heritage (12.5%) and the Genesis Open and Wells Fargo Championship (each 9.72%).

The Wells Fargo, meantime, was the overwhelming favourite for caddie hospitality, garnering 65.3% of the vote.

• Glasgow golf centre takes aim at Theresa May

In other interesting results, almost a quarter (23.6%) are tipping Tiger Woods to win The Masters, a slight majority (55.6%) are opposed to the PLAYERS Championship becoming a fifth major, whilst only 52.8% think that the R&A and USGA improved the game of golf with their updated rules.

•• TO VIEW THE RESULTS IN FULL, CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE CADDIE NETWORK

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Survey

Related Articles - The Caddie Network

Related Articles - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Wells Fargo Championship

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Golf News

LISTEN: Henrik Stenson does a sensational Scottish accent!
Golf has banned certain words… and social media isn’t happy!
Huge blow as Scottish Challenge unlikely to take place in 2019
Carly Booth - "It’s sad people don’t see equality"
WATCH – Phil Mickelson works out… in his sleep!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
See all videos right arrow