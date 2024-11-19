Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA Tour has approved controversial proposals that will significantly alter field sizes and the number of exempt members on the circuit.

The tour’s policy board voted for the changes before the final Fall season event at the RSM Classic, citing the intention to deliver a stronger and more competitive product to golf fans.

The streamlined fields have been introduced to navigate limited daylight amid the problem of late starters finishing their rounds the following morning, though some players have argued that direct punishments for slow play offenders was more appropriate than cutting members.

Here is a brief summary of the changes that will be implemented from the 2026 season:

The top 100 players keeping full status (as opposed to 125)

Smaller fields for regular season events

Decreasing PGA Tour cards from Korn Ferry Tour from 30 to 20

Reducing number of Monday Qualifying events on Tour

In a huge break from tradition, the number of annual cards has been reduced from 125 for the first time since 1983. It will make for a more cut-throat tour with players fighting for a much smaller pool of places for the following season via the FedEx Cup points list.

Meanwhile, access has also been diminished from the developmental Korn Ferry circuit. But the 20 players who do make it on to the premier tour will at least have access to most regular season events.

“Today’s announced changes build on the competitive and schedule enhancements incorporated over the last six years in seeking the best version of the PGA Tour for our fans, players, tournaments and partners,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

“This was a true collaborative effort, and I’m extremely proud of the PAC (Player Advisory Council) for the time and effort they put into evaluating how we build a stronger PGA Tour.”

The PGA Tour is no doubt aiming to become a more efficient and elite environment.

Fewer exempt players leads to smaller fields and a higher concentration of quality at events. Standard 156-player fields will be reduced to 144 or 132 players, with The Players, the flagship tournament in March, notably going from 144 to 120 players.

A reduction in the weekly Monday qualifiers will reduce the possibility of rags to riches and underdog stories being unearthed at regular season tournaments.

However, Adam Scott, a director on the PGA Tour policy board which ratified the changes, is convinced that the changes are a positive step for the circuit.

“The PAC discussions were based on a number of guiding principles, including our belief that PGA Tour membership is the pinnacle of achievement in men’s professional golf,” Scott said.

“The player representatives of the PGA Tour recognise the need to be continually improving its offerings to enhance the golf fan experience.

“The changes approved today will provide equitable playing opportunities for new young talent to be showcased, and positively refine the playing experience for our members.”

