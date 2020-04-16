PGA Tour confirms planned date for re-start

The PGA Tour has today announced that it intends to resume its season on June 11.

The world's most lucrative golf circuit has been on an indefinite hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic since the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass was cancelled ahead of the second round on March 13.

Since then, the tour has been forced to lose eight tournaments from its 2019/20 calendar altogether - including The Open - with several others rescheduled.

Now, though, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel, with confirmation that play is expected to resume on June 11-14 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

That particular event had originally been scheduled for May 21-24 but has been pushed back by three weeks as part of a revised tour schedule.

The main points are as follows:



• The RBC Canadian Open, originally scheduled for the week of June 8-14, has been cancelled.

• The Charles Schwab Challenge, originally scheduled for May 18-24, takes the RBC Canadian Open's place on the schedule.

• The RBC Heritage, originally scheduled for April 13-19, has been rescheduled for June 15-21 (former US Open dates).

• The Rocket Mortgage Classic, originally scheduled for May 25-31, has been rescheduled to July 2-5 (former WGC-FedEx StJude Invitational and Barracuda Championship dates).



• The Memorial Tournament, originally scheduled for June 1-7, has been rescheduled to July 13-19 (former The Open Championship/Barbasol Championship dates.

• The WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship, originally scheduled for June 29-July 5, have been moved to July 27-August 2 (former Olympic Games men’s golf competition dates).

• The Barbasol Championship, originally scheduled for July 13-19 opposite The Open Championship, has been cancelled.

• The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, originally scheduled for March 23-29 and postponed on March 12, has been rescheduled as part of the 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season schedule, September 21-27 (opposite the Ryder Cup)

As a result of all the reshuffling and rejigging, the 2019-20 PGA Tour season will now comprise 36 events, including three FedExCup Playoffs events, concluding with the TOUR Championship over Labor Day weekend, where the 2020 FedExCup Champion will be crowned.

