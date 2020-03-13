search
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour confirms pros WILL be paid despite PLAYERS cancellation

Golf News

PGA Tour confirms pros WILL be paid despite PLAYERS cancellation

By Michael McEwan13 March, 2020
The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Jay Monahan coronavirus Postponement Prize money
Players Championship

Every player who completed the opening round of the since-cancelled PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass will receive approximately $52,000 for their participation.

Speaking to the media this morning, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that 50% of the record $15million purse will be paid out equally to the 143 players who played yesterday.

C.T. Pan, who withdrew ahead of the first round over concerns about the coronavirus, will not be paid.

Billy Horschel has announced that he will be donating his payout to charity.

• Scottish Golf Show postponed until 2021

• Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted

Monahan also revealed that the decision by Walt Disney World in nearby Orlando to shut down its theme parks had influenced his decision to not just cancel the remainder of the PLAYERS Championship but shut down all PGA Tour golf through to and including next month's Valero Texas Open.

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

"To me, that really was the final thing that said even though we feel like we have a safe environment and we’ve done all the right things, we can’t proceed and it’s not right to proceed," he said.

• "Sign my shovel!" - Fan 'ejected' for heckling Reed at Sawgrass

Monahan also ruled out the possibility of the PLAYERS Championship being rescheduled for later in the year, a decision he described as "gut-wrenching".

• CANCELLED! - Upcoming PGA Tour and LPGA events called off

• Scottish Golf Show postponed until 2021

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has called for all players to get tested for the coronavirus.

"Everyone needs to get tested," said the world No.1. "I saw that obviously there's commercial labs now testing at some capacity, All the tour players and people that are involved need to get tested and make sure that no-one's got it, because obviously everyone
knows you can have it and not have symptoms and pass it on to someone that's more susceptible to getting very ill from it."

