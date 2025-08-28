Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Kapalua Resort is the home of the PGA Tour’s season-opening Sentry, but the venue has been temporarily closed due to a drought.

The course in Hawaii is a mainstay on the PGA Tour, and is in charge of hosting event No. 1 of the campaign.

With The Sentry just over four months away though, those in charge have been forced to close both the Plantation and Bay courses for 60 days.

Severe restrictions on water have seen the grass on the course brown out, with both the fairways and greens impacted.

Per MauiNow.com, Kapalua’s water supply is provided via a ditch owned by Maui Land & Pineapple Company. Passing of water from the ditch in question however was stopped by State officials in July.

Some restrictions were then lifted earlier this month, with water produce to the site 40 percent lower than usual levels.

Amid the restrictions, Kapalua’s ownership group, TY Management Corporation has filed a lawsuit against Maui Land & Pineapple.

In a statement obtained by Golfweek, Kapalua general manager Alex Nakajima said: “We want to share an important update with our valued guests and community.

“Beginning September 2, 2025, The Plantation Course and The Bay Course will be temporarily closed for a minimum of 60 days as we work to restore turf health after prolonged irrigation restrictions.

“This decision was not made lightly. While water restrictions have recently been downgraded to Tier 2, the prolonged period under Tier 4 – zero irrigation – caused significant stress and damage to the courses.

“Closing at this time will allow us to begin careful recovery and restoration so the courses may once again meet the standards of playability our guests deserve.

“Under the current Tier 2 restrictions, which allows for 60% irrigation, our team is making every effort to restore golf course conditions to the highest level to host The Sentry PGA Tournament in January 2026.”

As things stand, the venue remains the host course for the PGA Tour’s season-opening Sentry, which is scheduled to take place from January 8 to January 11 2026.