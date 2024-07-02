Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A PGA Tour course has been warned that it will ‘die’ if not for its first major renovation in over 100 years.

The North course at Detroit Golf Club, which hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic, opened in 1914 and has not been reshaped since.

But if all goes to plan, the Donald Ross design – under architect Tyler Rae’s instruction – will look like a “completely different course” when the event tees off in 2026.

In fact, Club President Michael Pricer is adamant it will resemble US Open venue Pinehurst.

“We’re trying to get it back to the original Ross design,” Pricer told Golfweek. “So, keeping with the legacy and the history of the club, and really honoring the heritage, that you know Donald Ross has created.

“And we believe that this will be a top-100 course when we’re done. I think it’s going to look a lot like Pinehurst, to be honest.

“We’re really bringing back the original green complexes that Ross intended to design. They’re going to be a lot more open; they’re going to be a lot bigger.

“So, you’re going to get a much more expansive view of the entire golf course. Yeah, I don’t think it’s going to be anywhere near as drastic as Oakland (Hills Country Club) but it’ll be opened up quite a bit.”

After next year’s tournament, over 100 trees will be removed, native grasses and ditches will be added, greens will be moved and enlarged, and bunkers will be added.

Whilst players won’t recognise the course, it is also set to be a hugely different viewing experience for spectators.

The signature pond on the 14th hole will be replaced by two large bunkers, and the 18th green will be reshaped as a rectangle and moved away from the clubhouse.

The $16 million project was said to be met with some resistance from members, but it moved forward in March after 57% of voting members approved it.

Pricer insists that the changes are vital, however, otherwise the golf course might not exist.

“If we get an inch and a half of rain over 36 hours, we’re essentially flooded,” he said. “So, we lose cart revenue because we can’t put carts out there because it’s too soft.

“It just really economically impacts the club in a pretty tough way. At the end of the day, the golf course is the reason why we’re here. And so, it’s time to make the investment.

“Because this is my personal opinion. If we don’t do this, this course dies.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.