The PGA Tour has announced that its opening Signature Event of the 2026 season has been forced to relocate.

Due to ongoing drought conditions and related challenges on the island of Maui, The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January.

According to state data, over 90 percent of the region and more than 140,000 residents impacted have been affected by the severe water restrictions. The resort, meanwhile, announced it was closing for 60 days last month to try and restore golf conditions.

But after conducting a site visit earlier this month, the PGA Tour’s agronomy team concluded that the venue had been significantly compromised by the limitations and won’t be able to guarantee Tour-standard conditions for the January 5-11 event.

“Following discussions with the Governor’s office, as well as leadership from Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County, the PGA Tour has determined the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions, water conservation requirements, agronomic conditions and logistical challenges,” the Tour said in a statement. “Additional event information will be shared when appropriate.”

Stephanie Smith, chief marketing and brand officer and chief golf partnership officer at Sentry Insurance, added: “We understand and support the PGA Tour’s decision, given the challenges related to the ongoing drought.

“We love Maui and the people who make the community such a special place. As we’ve said for years, Maui is a Sentry community not unlike our hometown of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that remains the case.

“Our communities are connected. We’ve built meaningful friendships throughout the island, and those relationships are bigger than the tournament.”

The Sentry was relocated to Maui in 1999 and the Plantation Course at Kapalua has since played host to the event. It’s long served as the first of the season, too, a tradition that resumed in 2024 when the PGA Tour returned to a calendar-year schedule.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama made history at the event this year, finishing at 35-under to claim his 11th PGA Tour title. He became the seventh player to win both Hawaii events (Sony Open, 2022).

It’s unclear where the championship will be staged, although the PGA Tour said it would reveal details when available.

Tour winner Michael Kim reacted to the news on X last night. “Was really looking forward to going back next yr. Hopefully the tour can find somewhere soon and on the west coast so I can also play Sony,” he wrote.

