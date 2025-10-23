Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA Tour have confirmed that its usual season opener at The Sentry in Hawaii has been cancelled due to the closure of The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

The decision comes after Kapalua was severely impacted by drought conditions in Maui, which at one point even led to the course’s irrigation system being cut off.

This has left the track unfit to host the opening tournament of the upcoming campaign, and with the PGA Tour unable to locate a new venue, the start of the season has been postponed by one week.

Confirming the decision, the Tour’s Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis said: “Since it first became a possibility that the PGA Tour would not be able to play at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to the ongoing drought conditions on Maui, we worked closely with our partners at Sentry to assess options for contesting The Sentry in 2026.

“While it is unfortunate to arrive at this decision, we are appreciative of the collaboration and dedication from Sentry Insurance, a tremendous partner of ours.”

The PGA Tour’s year will still begin in Hawaii, with the Sony Open taking place at Waialae Country Club from January 22-25 now acting as event No. 1 on the schedule.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said: “We are appreciative of the PGA Tour’s thorough effort and communication throughout this process.

“Though we’re disappointed The Sentry will not be contested in 2026, we are excited that the beauty and Aloha Spirit of the islands will be showcased to fans around the world at the Sony Open in Hawaii and with the PGA Tour Champions event at Hualālai.

“On behalf of our communities, we are grateful to Sentry Insurance for their continued support and partnership.”

The decision to begin the year without The Sentry is a monumental one, amid the event’s rich history as the PGA Tour’s season opener.

It took this position on the circuit’s schedule from 1986 to 2013, before being reinstated back in 2024 when the PGA Tour reverted back to a calendar-year schedule.

Like the year prior, The Sentry had been selected as one of the PGA Tour’s nine Signature Events, where a $20 million purse is on offer to a limited field.

