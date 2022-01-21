PGA Tour players trade insults in ugly Twitter spat

We’re only a fortnight in but, already, Kevin Na vs Grayson Murray looks like being a beef worth following in 2022.

The pair traded barbs on Twitter last night and, quite evidently, there’s not an awful lot of love lost between them.

It all started when broadcaster Chantel McCabe posted a seemingly innocuous tweet in response to Na’s performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, saying: “Kevin Na walking in putts does not get old.”

Murray, 28, quote-tweeted that post, adding: “Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them does get old!”

Apparently unimpressed, five-time PGA Tour winner Na replied: “u missing cuts is getting old!”

See the extraordinary exchange for yourself:

u missing the cut is getting old! — Kevin Na (@kevinna915) January 15, 2022

Another PGA Tour star, Byeong Hun An, jumped in behind Na, tweeting: “Somebody please call an ambulance for Grayson here.”

Murray, though, wasn't done. Replying to Na's tweet, he wrote: "If they penalized you like they should for slow play you’d never make another cut either."

If they penalized you like they should for slow play you’d never make another cut either. https://t.co/6oY80JrEDy — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) January 15, 2022

Na has a reputation for being one of game’s more pedestrian players and has routinely found himself in the crosshairs for his pace of play Indeed, in a 2017 survey by Sports Illustrated/GOLF magazine, he was named the second slowest player on tour by his fellow pros. He has, however, committed to getting quicker and has made definite improvements in this area in recent years.

Murray, meantime, is one of the game’s most controversial and outspoken figures. He has attracted widespread criticism for some of his views and behaviour on Twitter.

The 28-year-old has missed the cut in seven of his last nine PGA Tour starts, withdrawing on the other two occasions. He last played all four rounds on the tour in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April 2021.