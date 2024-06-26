Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Several members of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council are said to be ‘on board’ with a potential key change to its events.

The tour announced two changes to its signature events at a meeting between the Policy Board and Enterprises Board last Tuesday.

From 2025, Tiger Woods will be recognised with a unique ‘Lifetime Achievement’ exemption, whilst a minimum field size of 72 players will be imposed.

But it’s a potential change to the field sizes of regular events that has got tongues wagging on the range.

According to Golfweek, PGA Tour winner Lanto Griffin said support has been thrown behind the idea of reducing tournament sizes to 120 players.

Regardless of regular or signature event status, the tour would reduce the number of players that keep exempt status from 125 to a lower figure over several years.

“I think it’d be gradual, so that’s 125 to 120, 120 to 115 to slowly push lower and have less Q-School and Korn Ferry graduates,” he said.

“In an ideal world, the PGA Tour should be 20-22 tournaments from January to August. I know that’s not every week.

“Then have some tournaments go to the Korn Ferry Tour just throwing random names – a Valero, a Dominican, those are Korn Ferry majors, you win one of those and you get promoted (in-season).

“It’s just an idea of having it where two signature events in a row, week off, three on, whatever it needs to be to where the top guys don’t have to play every week; they are still playing together but it’s 120 (man fields).

“We all think that’s the ideal situation, whether or not it’ll get there, who knows, it’s nowhere close.”

The ‘100 players’ mark has been a widely suggested figure for those who would keep full exemption come the season end.

At Bay Hill earlier in the year, Rory McIlroy said he was “all for making it more cutthroat” and having even less players retain membership.

Meanwhile, Griffin admits that his suggestion has been a popular one among other tour members.

“Sam Burns came up to me (at the RBC Canadian Open) and said he’s talked to a lot of people about what I said at the PAC meeting, and he was like, ‘Everybody that I’ve talked to agrees.’ They’re on board with it.”

Peter Malnati – a player director on the Policy Board – confirmed that the conversation was underway but remain in the early stages of development.

