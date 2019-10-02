PGA Tour pro accused of spitting on fellow player’s ball

Twitter users have accused PGA Tour rookie Kristoffer Ventura of spitting on the ball of one of his Safeway Open opponents, former NFL star Tony Romo.

Romo, who spent 14 seasons as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, is a scratch golfer and was given a sponsor’s invite to play in the third event of the PGA Tour season at Silverado this week.

He appeared to justify it, too, when he opened with a two-under 70 to sit just five shots off the lead after the first round. However, a second round 78 saw him miss the cut.

• Buggy-driving vandal tears up popular course

• Members hit out as club closure is confirmed

That, though, wasn’t the big talking point after his round.

This was.

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

Romo striped a 3-wood almost 280 yards from the middle of the fairway on the par-5 16th, his ball finally coming to rest just five feet from the hole.

The trouble was that the group in front was still on the green… and they didn’t appear to be best pleased with Romo hitting into them.

• New St Andrews beers launched

• Mr 59's advice to shoot lower scores

Norwegian ace Ventura seemed to be particularly unhappy and, according to some Twitter users, spat on Romo’s ball, after knocking in his own putt.

Did he or didn’t he? Judge for yourself…

If you ask us, the video - broadcast on Golf Channel and first reported by Golf Digest - is pretty inconclusive. Isn’t it possible that he’s just looking to see if he has left a spikemark in Romo’s line?

Some people disagree...

I’m sure @tonyromo didn’t mean to hit in to the group in front but for Ventura to spit on his ball is a pathetic Sergio style move. pic.twitter.com/cLCXmY3WhX — Adam Rogers (@the_aRog) September 28, 2019

Ventura didnt think much of it...spit on it ha ha pic.twitter.com/zjZMSTcDOn — Jason Parnell (@jasondean2000) September 28, 2019

We’ll let you make up your own minds.

