search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour pro accused of spitting on fellow player’s ball

Golf News

PGA Tour pro accused of spitting on fellow player’s ball

By bunkered.co.uk28 September, 2019
PGA Tour Kristoffer Ventura Tony Romo Safeway Open Silverado Golf Digest Golf Channel
Romo Ball

Twitter users have accused PGA Tour rookie Kristoffer Ventura of spitting on the ball of one of his Safeway Open opponents, former NFL star Tony Romo.

Romo, who spent 14 seasons as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, is a scratch golfer and was given a sponsor’s invite to play in the third event of the PGA Tour season at Silverado this week.

He appeared to justify it, too, when he opened with a two-under 70 to sit just five shots off the lead after the first round. However, a second round 78 saw him miss the cut.

• Buggy-driving vandal tears up popular course

• Members hit out as club closure is confirmed

That, though, wasn’t the big talking point after his round. 

This was.

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

Romo striped a 3-wood almost 280 yards from the middle of the fairway on the par-5 16th, his ball finally coming to rest just five feet from the hole.

The trouble was that the group in front was still on the green… and they didn’t appear to be best pleased with Romo hitting into them.

• New St Andrews beers launched

• Mr 59's advice to shoot lower scores

Norwegian ace Ventura seemed to be particularly unhappy and, according to some Twitter users, spat on Romo’s ball, after knocking in his own putt.

Did he or didn’t he? Judge for yourself…

If you ask us, the video - broadcast on Golf Channel and first reported by Golf Digest - is pretty inconclusive. Isn’t it possible that he’s just looking to see if he has left a spikemark in Romo’s line? 

Some people disagree...

We’ll let you make up your own minds. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tony Romo

Related Articles - Safeway Open

Related Articles - Silverado

Related Articles - Golf Digest

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na’s caddie has excellent response to Bio Kim ban
Brooks Koepka "pain free" after stem cell treatment
"Ridiculous" - Pro blasts Korean Tour over Kim ban
Heather MacRae: Facing cancer and fighting back
New UK event coming to the European Tour next year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow