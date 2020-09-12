search
PGA Tour pro blasted over "heartless" COVID tweet

Golf News

PGA Tour pro blasted over "heartless" COVID tweet

By Michael McEwan12 September, 2020
Kevin Kisner Rex Chapman Twitter COVID-19 coronavirus PGA Tour Tour News Controversy
Three-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner has been roundly condemned by social media users over a shocking tweet he sent to former basketball player Rex Chapman. 

Chapman, who played for the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Bullets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns in a 12-year NBA career, tweeted his frustration at the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the American government to his near one million followers.

He wrote: "My friends parents have died from Covid & Covid related issues. My parents are in & out of the hospital. One of my kids tested positive for Covid today.

"Forgive me if I’m upset over 200,000 dead when the President told us 6-months ago we would be down to 0 cases 'in a few days'."

Replying to that tweet, Kisner wrote: "Guess they can’t follow the guidelines."

He has since deleted the tweet - some four hours after posting it - but not before it was screenshotted and widely shared on social media.

Ehuhw Vi Waaagwnl
Kevin Kisner

Chapman replied to say "I gotta block ya now" but other social media users were far pointed with their responses to the world No.30.

Kisner most recently played on the PGA Tour in last week's Tour Championship at East Lake where he finished 23rd. 

His next scheduled start is the US Open at Winged Foot, which gets underway at Winged Foot in New York on Thursday.

