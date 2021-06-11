search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour pro calls for an end to Brooks-Bryson "social media BS"

Golf News

PGA Tour pro calls for an end to Brooks-Bryson "social media BS"

By Michael McEwan09 June, 2021
Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau rivalries PGA Tour Tour News Kevin Kisner palmetto championship
Brooks Koepka And Bryson De Chambeau

Are you sick and tired of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau's "feud"?

Don't worry if you are. Their fellow PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner is right there with you.

Koepka and DeChambeau's long-standing rivalry amped up a few notches after last month's US PGA Championship when video footage of former world No.1 Koepka making disparaging comments about the reigning US Open champ leaked online.

Ever since, the pair have been involved in some social media sparring, with Koepka raising the stakes again last weekend when he offered free beer to anybody who was ejected from the Memorial Tournament for heckling DeChambeau. 

• Cabrera extradited to Argentina to face charges

• PGA Tour under fire for Rahm incident

• Bryson says tour "needs to handle" Koepka vid

To some people, it's all good fun and precisely the kind of needle the sport has been lacking. To others, it's a joke that has already worn thin.

Kisner, as it turns out, sits firmly amongst the latter.

Speaking ahead of this week's Palmetto Championship at Congaree, the three-time PGA Tour winner was asked if he is 'Team Brooks' or 'Team Bryson'.

"I haven't decided," he replied, "but I sure would like to see them get on there and do a little pay-per-view and quit all the BS social media stuff."

Tyrrell Hatton, meantime, was asked for a European's take on the simmering drama between two players who are virtually guaranteed to be Ryder Cup teammates at Whistling Straits in September.

• Lexi Thompson shrugs off US Open choke

• Cantlay reflects on "weird" Memorial win

The Englishman cut a diplomatic figure as he addressed the furore.

"There's a lot of time between now and the Ryder Cup for things to change," he sad. "I haven't really followed it too closely, if I'm honest. I've
obviously been fairly busy myself the last few weeks. Yeah, it's one of those things, I guess."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - rivalries

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Kevin Kisner

Related Articles - palmetto championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour pro hit with TEN STROKE penalty
Steve Stricker: Ryder Cup captain unhappy at Brooks-Bryson feud
Scots pro opens up on mental side of injury
“The season is a write-off!” – Pro gutted by Q-School cancellation
Muslim women's golf event hailed a "huge success"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
See all videos right arrow