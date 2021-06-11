PGA Tour pro calls for an end to Brooks-Bryson "social media BS"

Are you sick and tired of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau's "feud"?



Don't worry if you are. Their fellow PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner is right there with you.



Koepka and DeChambeau's long-standing rivalry amped up a few notches after last month's US PGA Championship when video footage of former world No.1 Koepka making disparaging comments about the reigning US Open champ leaked online.



Ever since, the pair have been involved in some social media sparring, with Koepka raising the stakes again last weekend when he offered free beer to anybody who was ejected from the Memorial Tournament for heckling DeChambeau.

• Cabrera extradited to Argentina to face charges

• PGA Tour under fire for Rahm incident

• Bryson says tour "needs to handle" Koepka vid

To some people, it's all good fun and precisely the kind of needle the sport has been lacking. To others, it's a joke that has already worn thin.

Kisner, as it turns out, sits firmly amongst the latter.

Speaking ahead of this week's Palmetto Championship at Congaree, the three-time PGA Tour winner was asked if he is 'Team Brooks' or 'Team Bryson'.



"I haven't decided," he replied, "but I sure would like to see them get on there and do a little pay-per-view and quit all the BS social media stuff."

Tyrrell Hatton, meantime, was asked for a European's take on the simmering drama between two players who are virtually guaranteed to be Ryder Cup teammates at Whistling Straits in September.

• Lexi Thompson shrugs off US Open choke

• Cantlay reflects on "weird" Memorial win

The Englishman cut a diplomatic figure as he addressed the furore.



"There's a lot of time between now and the Ryder Cup for things to change," he sad. "I haven't really followed it too closely, if I'm honest. I've

obviously been fairly busy myself the last few weeks. Yeah, it's one of those things, I guess."