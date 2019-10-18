search
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour pro handed three-month drugs ban

Golf News

PGA Tour pro handed three-month drugs ban

By Michael McEwan18 October, 2019
Matt Every has been handed a three-month ban after violating the PGA Tour's policy for drugs of abuse.

The 35-year-old, twice a winner on the world's most lucrative circuit, will be eligible to return to action at the Sony Open in January. 

In a short statement, the PGA Tour said: "The PGA Tour announced today that Matt Every has been suspended for a period of 12 weeks for a violation of the Conduct Policy for drugs of abuse. He will be eligible to return on January 7, 2020."

Every, the current world No.256, quickly issued a statement of his own in which he admitted to testing positive for cannabis but denied that he was abusing the drug and, instead, insisted that he has a legal prescription for it in the state of Florida.

"I have been prescribe cannabis for a mental health condition by a physician whom has managed by medical care for 30 years," said Every. "It has been determined that I am neither an acceptable candidate to use prescription 'Z' class drugs nor benzodiazepines.

"Additionally, these classes of drugs can be highly addictive and harmful to the human body and mind. For me, cannabis has proven to be, by far, the safest and most effective treatment."

"With that being said, I have no choice but to accept this suspension and move on. I knew what WADA's policy was and I violated it. I don't agree with it for many reasons, mainly for my overall well-being, but I'm excited for what lies ahead in my life and career.

"Over the last few years, I have made massive strides and I knew my best is still in front of me. I can't wait to come back better than ever in January."

This is not Every's first drugs suspension.

The winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in both 2014 and 2015, he was one of three men arrested in a hotel in Iowa and charged with possession of marijuana. In a statement, he denied possessing the drug but apologised for poor judgment. He was subsequently suspended by the tour for 90 days.

