Golf News

PGA Tour pro hit with penalty after BIZARRE rules infraction

By bunkered.co.uk17 April, 2022
dylan frittelli RBC Heritage PGA Tour Tour News Rules of Golf
Dylan Frittelli Ruling

Dylan Frittelli thought he had just made the best par save of his life.

As it turned out, it ended up costing him two shots.

Just another day in the life of the PGA Tour and the Rules of Golf.

Frittelli, 31, was playing in the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he hooked his tee shot on the sixth towards a waste area.

• Is Anthony Kim set for a return to golf?

• Tiger Woods is heading to Ireland!

Just one problem... when the South African got up there, he couldn't see his ball. Not at first, anyway. 

Rather than lying in the sand, it had become entangled in the Spanish moss dangling from one of the tree branches overhanging the hazard. 

What followed was both brilliant - and against the rules. 

Frittelli took an overhead swipe at the ball, which released from the moss and returned to the fairway. He then hit his third shot to ten feet and holed the putt for one of the most unlikely pars of the day.

Or so he thought.

The 2019 John Deere Classic champion was assessed a two-shot penalty for breaking Rule 10.1c. 

• "I was a drug addict with a tour card"

• Fans rage at Kevin Kisner's spitting

It states: "The player must not make a stroke from a stance with a foot deliberately placed on each side of, or with either foot deliberately touching, the line of play or an extension of that line behind the ball."

As you can see from the footage above, Frittelli had a foot either side of his line, hence the penalty. 

Harsh but, ultimately, fair.

Frittelli ended up signing for a five-over 76, finishing the tournament on one-over and in a tie for 66th.

