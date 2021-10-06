PGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis" after WD

Charlie Beljan can probably forget about ever being allowed to return to Bermuda.



The PGA Tour pro launched an extraordinary, foul-mouthed broadside at the British island territory after being forced to withdraw from next month's Bermuda Championship because he hasn't had the COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier this week, Bermuda topped a global list for the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in a table compiled by The New York Times. The newspaper said Bermuda averaged 109 new cases every day from last week – a rate of 171 per 100,000 people.

In an attempt to get the virus under control, officials have imposed strict restrictions on international visitors, requiring them to be vaccinated before they are allowed into the country.



That has enraged Beljan, the 36-year-old PG Tour journeyman taking to Twitter to vent in incredible fashion.



"Today I was forced to withdraw from @PGATOUR event in Bermuda because i didn’t take the jab," he wrote. "This is not the tour’s policy but it is Bermuda's. The tour has done an amazing job through this hoax. F**k Bermuda and all you nazis pushing this agenda."

The Bermuda Championship is scheduled to take place at Port Royal Golf Club from October 28-31. Brian Gay is the defending champion.

