search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis" after WD

Golf News

PGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis" after WD

By Michael McEwan29 September, 2021
Charlie Beljan PGA Tour Tour News Bermuda Championship COVID-19
Charie Beljan

Charlie Beljan can probably forget about ever being allowed to return to Bermuda.

The PGA Tour pro launched an extraordinary, foul-mouthed broadside at the British island territory after being forced to withdraw from next month's Bermuda Championship because he hasn't had the COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier this week, Bermuda topped a global list for the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in a table compiled by The New York Times. The newspaper said Bermuda averaged 109 new cases every day from last week – a rate of 171 per 100,000 people.

In an attempt to get the virus under control, officials have imposed strict restrictions on international visitors, requiring them to be vaccinated before they are allowed into the country.

• Shane Lowry hits out at Patrick Cantlay

• Gambler wins almost $1million on Ryder Cup bet

That has enraged Beljan, the 36-year-old PG Tour journeyman taking to Twitter to vent in incredible fashion.

"Today I was forced to withdraw from @PGATOUR event in Bermuda because i didn’t take the jab," he wrote. "This is not the tour’s policy but it is Bermuda's. The tour has done an amazing job through this hoax. F**k Bermuda and all you nazis pushing this agenda."

Charlie Beljan

The Bermuda Championship is scheduled to take place at Port Royal Golf Club from October 28-31. Brian Gay is the defending champion.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Bermuda Championship

Related Articles - COVID-19

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I TAKE ON THE BEST AMATEUR GOLFER IN SCOTLAND
angus carrick
play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Brooks-Bryson is further evidence of a dumbing-down golf doesn't need"
Huge changes coming to first women's major of the year
It's on! Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to go head-to-head
WATCH: Paige Spiranac has hole-in-one... in front of Gary Player!
10 steps to a 'greener' future for your golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow