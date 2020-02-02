search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour pro retires after missing cut in Phoenix

Golf News

PGA Tour pro retires after missing cut in Phoenix

By bunkered.co.uk02 February, 2020
Colt Knost Waste Management Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale PGA Tour OWGR WAGR US AMateur Walker Cup retirement
Phoenix Open Flag

After missing the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Colt Knost announced his immediate retirement from tour golf.

Knost, 34, revealed his decision on social media.

"It’s been a hell of a ride," said the American. "Can’t thank all my family, friends, and sponsors for all of their support over the years. I had the greatest job in the world for a very long time. Gonna miss competing out on the PGA Tour with all my boys. Time for the next chapter."

• G-Mac hit with bizarre slow play warning

• First Scots course closure of 2020 confirmed

• If the Ryder Cup was played today...

That 'next chapter', according to the Golf Channel, is set to be a career in television with CBS.

Knost was tipped for big things when he turned professional.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH

• What does Lowry think will become a "fifth major"?

• Reed defiant in face of "cheating" criticism

He won both the US Amateur Championship and US Public Links in 2007, before playing alongside the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel and Webb Simpson on the American Walker Cup team at Royal County Down later that year. 

He also spent five weeks at No.1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. 

However, he has struggled to fully establish himself in the pro game, his only two victories coming on the Nationwide Tour - now Korn Ferry Tour - in 2008. 

He played in only three majors - the 2012 US Open and the Open and US PGA in 2016 - and reached a career high of 92nd on the OWGR. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Colt Knost

Related Articles - Waste Management Phoenix Open

Related Articles - TPC Scottsdale

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - US AMateur

Related Articles - Walker Cup

Related Articles - retirement

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Amateurs!" - Phil Mickelson hits out at R&A and USGA
Plan to save Glasgow munis “ignored” by city officials
MSP hits out at proposed Glasgow course closures
Save Our Courses: Sign the petition!
R&A & USGA look set to clash with golf’s big equipment brands

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow