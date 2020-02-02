PGA Tour pro retires after missing cut in Phoenix

After missing the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Colt Knost announced his immediate retirement from tour golf.

Knost, 34, revealed his decision on social media.

"It’s been a hell of a ride," said the American. "Can’t thank all my family, friends, and sponsors for all of their support over the years. I had the greatest job in the world for a very long time. Gonna miss competing out on the PGA Tour with all my boys. Time for the next chapter."



• G-Mac hit with bizarre slow play warning

• First Scots course closure of 2020 confirmed

• If the Ryder Cup was played today...

That 'next chapter', according to the Golf Channel, is set to be a career in television with CBS.

Knost was tipped for big things when he turned professional.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH

• What does Lowry think will become a "fifth major"?

• Reed defiant in face of "cheating" criticism

He won both the US Amateur Championship and US Public Links in 2007, before playing alongside the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel and Webb Simpson on the American Walker Cup team at Royal County Down later that year.

He also spent five weeks at No.1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

However, he has struggled to fully establish himself in the pro game, his only two victories coming on the Nationwide Tour - now Korn Ferry Tour - in 2008.

He played in only three majors - the 2012 US Open and the Open and US PGA in 2016 - and reached a career high of 92nd on the OWGR.