Golf News

PGA Tour legend reveals what annoys him on the course

By Lewis Fraser26 April, 2022
Charles Howell III Masters PGA Tour Tour News Slow play
Charles Howell Putting

Charles Howell III has been on the PGA Tour since the early 2000s, and in that time, he’s earned plenty of money, and a reputation as one of the nicest guys on tour.

The Augusta nativeis one of golf’s most consistent performers, and is comfortably inside the top-25 of the PGA Tour’s all-time money list. In amassing all that money, Howell has played with hundreds, if not thousands, of fellow tour pros. 

While CH3 told bunkered.co.uk most of his colleagues are great to play with, there was one thing that really bugs him. 

“The one thing that’ll get me is if you’re trying to read a putt and the other guys in the group are walking around the hole,” he told bunkered.co.uk. 

“If you’re looking at a putt from the side of the hole and they’re walking across, that annoys me. That’s something I’m aware of too is to give guys the space when it’s their turn.

“Obviously, you’re trying to read putts when other guys are playing to speed things up, but when it’s their turn and they’ve got the table, so to speak, let’s give them their space."

Saying that, if you ever find yourself teeing it up alongside Chucky Three Sticks, there is one thing you can do to keep him happy.

“To me, a good playing partner is someone who goes about their own business, doesn’t really play slow, doesn’t really play ultra-fast, just keeps a nice pace going," he continued.

“Over the years, almost every guy has been great to play with. There’s been a handful that aren’t, but after a while the game will beat all of us up.”

Wise words indeed, and some good tips to remember the next time you peg it up.

Read a full-length interview with Charles Howell III in issue 192 of bunkered, on sale now.

