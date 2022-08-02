PGA Tour pro roasted over schedule complaints

PGA Tour star James Hahn criticised the circuit over its new schedule – and suggested it is encouraging players to leave for LIV Golf.

The 40-year-old took to Twitter following the unveiling of the tour’s schedule for next season, singling out a stretch which will see consecutive tournaments played in Las Vegas, Japan, South Carolina and Mexico.

“Take a look at the new PGA Tour schedule and you’ll understand why players are upset,” he wrote.

• Donald signs Ryder Cup contract after LIV approach

• LIV stars could play Ryder Cup amid legal fight

“Vegas to Japan to South Carolina to Bermuda to Mexico? For the viewers, it’s a flick of a remote. For us, it’s 20 hour travel days and tens of thousands of dollars in expenses.”

Hahn, who has earned almost $1.2 million on the course this year, has made more than $12 million during his career and is a player director on the tour’s player advisory council, then turned on the venues themselves.

Take a look at the new PGA Tour schedule and you’ll understand why players are upset. Vegas to Japan to South Carolina to Bermuda to Mexico? For the viewers, it’s a flick of a remote. For us, it’s 20 hour travel days and tens of thousands of dollars in expenses. — James Hahn (@JamesHahnPGA) August 1, 2022

We should be playing in major cities, places where they have an NFL football team. Not Bermuda and Puerto Rico. Us little guys have feelings too. — James Hahn (@JamesHahnPGA) August 1, 2022

Do you see the hypocrisy. Players are leaving the Tour because they want to spend more time with their families among other things. But when I address our scheduling issue, it’s considered whining and insignificant. Can’t win with you guys. — James Hahn (@JamesHahnPGA) August 1, 2022

“We should be playing in major cities, places where they have an NFL football team,” he added.

“Not Bermuda and Puerto Rico. Us little guys have feelings too.”

• Luke Donald named Ryder Cup captain

• LIV Bedminster: Full prize money payout

Unfortunately for Hahn, sympathy for his plight was in short supply, with fans, commentators and even fellow pros wading in in response.

Take a look at some of the best responses below...

Many will be sad you feel that way after all the work by the Tour and great support from sponsors. However, help is at hand. Give back your Tour card, go down to the job centre and see what’s available. Maybe $15 an hour close to home? You never know unless you try. Good grief! — Ewen Murray (@ewenmurray77) August 2, 2022

Absolutely gobsmacked you are actually complaining about this.I would suggest in future before you post something you read it, read it a 2nd time and then a 3rd.Then you won't make yourself look a complete Pr#ck. As my good friend @BazLane has just commented, grow up ffs — David Shacklady (@ShackersGolf) August 2, 2022

O’Dear what a shame.Its amazing how hard you have it. Grow up. — Barry Lane (@BazLane) August 2, 2022

You’ll be ok dude. — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) August 2, 2022

Jesus wept. Get a grip, man. — Josh Jeffery (@JeffCarnage) August 1, 2022

Man, it sure is a tough life playing for over $500 million dollars in purses over the course of the season. I have no idea how you guys survive it. — AJ Willy (@AJWillyWX) August 1, 2022