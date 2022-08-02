search
PGA Tour pro roasted over schedule complaints

Golf News

PGA Tour pro roasted over schedule complaints

By Jamie Hall02 August, 2022
James Hahn PGA Tour LIV Golf LIV Series
James Hahn Pga Tour Liv Golf

PGA Tour star James Hahn criticised the circuit over its new schedule – and suggested it is encouraging players to leave for LIV Golf.

The 40-year-old took to Twitter following the unveiling of the tour’s schedule for next season, singling out a stretch which will see consecutive tournaments played in Las Vegas, Japan, South Carolina and Mexico.

“Take a look at the new PGA Tour schedule and you’ll understand why players are upset,” he wrote.

• Donald signs Ryder Cup contract after LIV approach

• LIV stars could play Ryder Cup amid legal fight

“Vegas to Japan to South Carolina to Bermuda to Mexico? For the viewers, it’s a flick of a remote. For us, it’s 20 hour travel days and tens of thousands of dollars in expenses.”

Hahn, who has earned almost $1.2 million on the course this year, has made more than $12 million during his career and is a player director on the tour’s player advisory council, then turned on the venues themselves.

“We should be playing in major cities, places where they have an NFL football team,” he added.

“Not Bermuda and Puerto Rico. Us little guys have feelings too.”

• Luke Donald named Ryder Cup captain

• LIV Bedminster: Full prize money payout

Unfortunately for Hahn, sympathy for his plight was in short supply, with fans, commentators and even fellow pros wading in in response.

Take a look at some of the best responses below...

