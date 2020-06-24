search
PGA Tour pro tests positive for COVID-19 at RBC Heritage

Golf News

PGA Tour pro tests positive for COVID-19 at RBC Heritage

By Michael McEwan19 June, 2020
PGA Tour Nick Watney RBC Heritage harbour Town golf links COVID-19 coronavirus Tour News
Pga Tour

The PGA Tour has confirmed that Nick Watney has tested positive for coronavirus and has subsequently withdrawn from this week's RBC Heritage.

Watney, 39, tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the second round getting underway at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Upon arrival at the tournament, the five-time PGA Tour winner indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness and, after consulting with an on-site doctor, he was administered a test. On Friday, it was found to be positive.

• "Shut up and listen" - Koepka hits out!

• Ex Rangers chairman blamed for Player family feud

• Scots course to be reduced from 18 to 9 holes

In a statement confirming the test, a tour spokesperson said: “Nick will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines. 

"For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the tour has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick.”

Watney travelled privately to Hilton Head Island for the tournament and was not on the PGA Tour-provided charter flight that has been shuttling players from one event to the next as the professional realm of the sport emerges from lockdown.

• Lockdown restrictions ease for Scots golfers

• Rory McIlroy critical of fellow players

He is the first PGA Tour member to test positive for Coronavirus. A total of 369 individuals (players, caddies, essential personnel) underwent on-site testing prior to the start of the tournament, with zero positive results.

The tournament continues.

