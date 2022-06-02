search
PGA Tour promises to punish LIV Golf rebels

Golf News

PGA Tour promises to punish LIV Golf rebels

By Michael McEwan01 June, 2022
PGA Tour LIV Golf Invitational Series LIV Golf Tour News DP World Tour
Pga Tour

The PGA Tour has reiterated its promise to punish member players who participate in the new LIV Golf Invitational Series.

It’s just not prepared to publicise how it intends to do so.

The field for the inaugural LIV Golf event – taking place at the Centurion Club in England next week – was released overnight.

• McIlroy takes pop at LIV Golf field

• PGA Tour winner Bryant killed in car crash

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson headlines the 42-strong line-up, with Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Kevin Na amongst the other high-profile names in the field.

Their participation goes against the orders of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, both of whom previously denied ‘release’ requests from players keen to participate in the $25million event.

The DP World Tour declined to comment when approached by bunkered.co.uk earlier today. The PGA Tour, however, has made its position. 

A short statement provided to the Golf Channel said: “As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorised to participated in the Saudi Golf League’s London event, under PGA Tour tournament regulations.

• DJ explains reason for shock LIV U-turn

• R&A announces return of Open ticket ballot

“Members who violate the tournament regulations are subject to disciplinary action.”

What that disciplinary action might be is, at this point, anybody’s guess.

The tour has a famously long-standing policy of not disclosing disciplinary action it takes against its players.

