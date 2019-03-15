PGA Tour pros pull brilliant prank on the media

Ah, you got us. You got us good.



Ahead of this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, some of the world’s top players – including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka – were given a secret task on behalf of the wildly popular The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Their mission? Drop a specific (read: ‘completely random’) phrase into their pre-tournament media engagements.



The results, it has to be said, were pretty funny.

Check it out below...

Well played, chaps. Very, very well played.



