Golf News

PGA Tour pros reveal least favourite playing partner

By Michael McEwan31 October, 2019
golf.com Anonymous pro Survey PGA Tour Safeway Open Rory Sabbatini Martin Laird Bryson DeChambeau
Anonymous Tour Pro Survey 2019

The results are in for the latest edition of the Golf.com Anonymous Pro Survey – and, as ever, they make for fascinating reading.

Over 50 different card-carrying players on the world’s most lucrative golf circuit were interviewed for the survey at the Safeway Open last month. They were asked about everything from the significance of the majors, to the difficulty of the courses they play and so on.

However, the answers to one question in particular really stood out.

Who is your least favourite playing partner on tour?

Just over a quarter of all respondents (26%) neatly ducked the question, going with a very generic “anyone who plays slowly”. However, of those who did provide names, two shared top spot: Bryson DeChambeau and Rory Sabbatini. Each player garnered (21%) of the vote. 

WATCH - EPIC MISSION, EPISODE 7

Somewhat surprisingly, Scotland’s Martin Laird was third on the list, claiming 8% of the votes, with nominations also for Ben Crane, Marco Dawson, JB Holmes, Dustin Johnson, Sung Kang, Jason Dufner and more.

At the opposite end of the scale, Kevin Kisner was named the most popular playing partner on tour, with 9% of the vote. Charles Howell III and Harold Varner III each got 7%, as did “anyone who plays quickly”. Jason Bohn, Fred Couples, Harris English, Matt Jones and Johnson Wagner also got the nod.

In other categories, Riviera was named the favourite course of the players (20%) ahead of Muirfield Village (16%); TPC San Antonio was named the least favourite course (16%); Tiger Woods was picked as the most intimidating player on tour (46%); and 74% said that they expect an active tour player to come out as gay within the next five years.

>> Click here to read the results in full

