PGA Tour provides update on fans at tournaments

The PGA Tour has confirmed that there will be NO spectators at its tournaments for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Fans had been expected to return to line the fairways at this week's Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village but those plans were scrapped last week.

Instead, the tour has taken the decision to play the remaining events of the season behind closed doors as the US struggles to get to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic.

PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder said: "As we have said from the start, our No.1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week."

Since the tour resumed following its coronavirus-enforced hiatus last month, all five events have been played without fans.

The WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and next month's US PGA Championship - the first major of the season - had already indicated their intention to go ahead without spectators.



Today's announcement means that the earliest fans will return to the PGA Tour will be the Safeway Open - the opening event of the 2020/21 season - which takes place from September 10-13 in California.