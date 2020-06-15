search
PGA Tour reveals details of George Floyd tribute this week

Golf News

PGA Tour reveals details of George Floyd tribute this week

By Michael McEwan09 June, 2020
George Floyd

The PGA Tour has shared details of its intention to honour George Floyd and further its efforts to end social and racial injustice during this week's Charles Schwab Challenge.

The world's most lucrative golf circuit has announced that it will keep the 8.46am tee time open as it returns from its three-month coronavirus-enforced hiatus at Colonial this week. 

Forty-six-year-old African-American Floyd was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota on May 25. Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds whilst he was handcuffed and lying face down in the street. 

The killing prompted widespread outrage and sparked protests around the world calling for an end, once and for all, to racial inequality and suffering. 

Tiger Woods was amongst the professionals golfers to comment publicly on Floyd's killing, with PGA Tour chief executive Jay Monahan addressing the issue through a letter to employees, players and tournaments, which was subsequently shared on the PGA Tour website. 

In it, he pledged to "shine a light of perspective and compassion" on the issues.

Announcing the plans to honour Floyd this weekend, a statement on the tour's website said: "As part of ongoing efforts to amplify the voices and efforts underway to end racial and social injustice, the tour has set aside an 8:46 am tee time that will feature no players. 

"The time has been set aside at both Colonial Country Club (Charles Schwab Challenge) and TPC Sawgrass (Korn Ferry Tour Challenge) as 8:46 has become a universal symbol for the racial injustice faced by the black community."

A one-minute silence will also begin at 8.46am with three horn blasts coordinated through rules officials. Players on site will be asked to pause for reflection as a "demonstration of support for the tour's commitment to addressing racial and social injustices".

