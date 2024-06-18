Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Somewhere, Scottie Scheffler is punching the air.

The world No.1 pinpointed his preparation for the US Open as the reason behind his slump in form at Pinehurst last week.

He made the cut on the number before carding rounds of 71 and 72 over the weekend for a T41 finish.

“As far as prep for this week, it may not have been the best, but I knew what my schedule was at the beginning of the year,” Scheffler admitted after his final round.

“I feel like going forward, I’ll maybe do things a little bit differently in the weeks leading up to majors, especially when you know it’s going to be a challenging setup at a U.S. Open.”

The 27-year-old arrived in North Carolina immediately after winning the Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village.

But he won’t have to worry about defending his title the week before next year’s US Open at Oakmont, as the signature event has been moved in the 2025 calendar.

A statement released on the tournament’s website confirmed that it will take place from May 26-June 1, 2025.

“The relationship the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday has enjoyed with the PGA TOUR is more like a partnership,” it read.

“The TOUR has acted in the best interest of the Memorial Tournament, and we, in turn, have always supported the TOUR and its initiatives.

“That is why a year ago when the TOUR presented us its new business model, we were willing to work with them and move the 2024 date to a week before the U.S. Open.

“Over recent months, we have had a number of conversations with Jay Monahan and his team – ones that have included our presenting sponsor Workday and Co-Founder and Executive Chair Aneel Bhusri – and together we determined that in the best interest of the Memorial Tournament, the TOUR and its players, we would return to our traditional date and start Tournament week on the Memorial Day holiday.”

Meanwhile, Scheffler said he is “obviously not going to skip Jack’s tournament” and said it is one he is “humbled to be the champion at.”

