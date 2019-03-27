PGA Tour star banned for failing drugs test

Robert Garrigus has been suspended by the PGA Tour for three months for after testing positive for marijuana.



The tour announced that the 41-year-old, whose solitary win came at the Children's Miracle Network Classic in 2010, had testing positive “for a substance identified as a drug of abuse”.

In a statement of his own, Garrigus, who hasn’t played since missing the cut at the Puerto Rico Open last month, confirmed that the substance in question was marijuana.

Apologising to his family, sponsors, fellow players, the tour and fans, Garrigus – who has battled substance abuse problems previously – said that he planned to use the time away from golf to “be with my family and work on regaining my sobriety”.



“It doesn’t matter if you are one day, one week, or nine years clean; one misstep, one lapse in judgement can impact your life in monumental fashion,” he wrote. “As I have said over the years, I am grateful and inspired by those who have shared how my story has helped them gain a clean lifestyle. I hope this new chapter in my life will show people to never relax in their battle with addiction.”



In a 2011 interview with Golf Digest, Garrigus admitted that during the 2002 season, he and several other golfers on the Web.com Tour smoked marijuana during events.

“We always talked about it,” he said. “You could go in the Porta John and take your drags.”

In 2003, he entered a rehabilitation centre near San Diego to complete a 45-day substance abuse program.

Garrigus is currently 450th on the Official World Golf Rankings and has career earnings of $14,659,406 on the PGA Tour.