Wesley Bryan has been ‘suspended indefinitely’ by the PGA Tour for playing in a creator event set up by the rival LIV Golf League.

As first reported by Monday Q Info, Bryan has been punished by the US circuit for competing in ‘LIV Duels’ – a YouTube match played before the Miami event on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Bryan, who while playing on the PGA Tour runs the successful YouTube channel ‘Bryan Bros’, is at the Corales Puntacana Championship this week – but had already learned he can’t play.

‘ LIV Duels’ is the league’s answer to the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic – which took place before The PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass this year.

The event featured six LIV Golf players and six creators. Bryan teamed up with Dustin Johnson while brother George – the other half of the YouTube channel – paired with Sergio Garcia and defeated Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon in a playoff.

The tournament, which had a $250,000 purse, was shown on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel and has since notched up over two million views.

However, it is now understood that creators including Bryan were informed over a potential for disciplinary action for playing in the non-PGA Tour event, and he has since been suspended.

“I don’t have regrets,” Bryan told Ryan French of Monday Q Info.

“That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf. We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube.”

Bryan added: “For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing,” Bryan says. “I’m extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don’t want this to be the end of my professional golf career.”

Intriguingly, the creators who are not PGA Tour members do not appear to have been punished by the US circuit.

Former college golfer Horvat, who has over one million YouTube subscribers, posted on X that he has been invited to play in a PGA Tour event – believed to be the Corales Puntacana.

In a later post, Horvat wrote: “#FreeWesley”.

Bryan, 35, has one PGA Tour win, which came at the RBC Heritage in 2017.

bunkered.co.uk has contacted the PGA Tour for comment.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.