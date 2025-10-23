Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Billy Horschel believe the PGA Tour need to take control of the US Ryder Cup team, rather than the PGA of America.

The US setup currently operates under the PGA of America, while their rivals over in Europe are under the control of the DP World Tour.

On the back of the recent success of the Europeans, those on the other side of the Atlantic are seemingly looking over at their opposition to see exactly what it is that works for the team in blue.

Horschel believes the inclusivity between Europe’s main tour and their team is key, and he would like to see similar over in the United States.

While he feels the Ryder Cup itself should remain in the hands of the PGA of America, he wants to see team control past over to the sport’s leading tour.

“I had some conversations with some people, some other players, ” he told the Golf Channel.

“Players that are bigger names and have been part of Ryder Cups, after this Ryder Cup, and the thing that I shared with them is that over the last five or six years being on the European Tour, understanding that the European Tour runs their Ryder Cup, so they see these people, they know the backroom staff, they can have conversations over their playing about the Ryder Cup.

“Even if it’s a couple of years in advance, about hotels or anything that you know comes across their mind about how to make things better.

“They have that ability to talk to these people that they have a relationship with on a regular basis. In my opinion we don’t have that with the PGA of America.

“They do come around and they do a great job. We’re not going to say they don’t do a good job. But I believe that it’s time that the PGA Tour, or people that we believe should take over Team USA. They should run Team USA.

“The PGA of America can still run the Ryder Cup, they can still sell all the corporate stuff, but I think we need to take more ownership of our team and have people there who work on that Ryder Cup on a yearly basis, and are out at our tournaments that we can have a relationship with and talk through things about so we don’t miss things, and things don’t slip through the cracks.”

The US fell to a second-straight defeat last month in New York, as Keegan Bradley’s men were beaten 15-13 on home soil at Bethpage Black.

Speaking in the weeks following, Bradley is still struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“Since the Ryder Cup to now has been one of the toughest times in my life,” Bradley said this week.

“You win, it’s glory for a lifetime. You lose, it’s ‘I’m going to have to sit with this for the rest of my life. There’s no part of me that thinks I’ll ever get over this.

“You put so much into it, and you have all this planning, and the first two days went as poorly as we could have ever thought. It was pretty emotional. It was sad, to be honest.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.