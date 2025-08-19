Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A familiar face is set to make a long-awaited return from injury after sitting out of competitive action for the last five months.

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel will make his first start since April next month, when the American defends his BMW PGA Championship title at Wentworth.

Horschel, 38, last appeared at the RBC Heritage and confirmed the news of his return on social media today.

“It’s official,” he wrote on X. “Returning to the game I love next month @BMWPGA! Excited to get back out there competing against the best players in the world and playing in front of the fans again.

“See everyone soon!”

In a separate Instagram video, Horschel said: “I’ve talked for many years about how special this place is, growing up watching it on TV, then getting to play it six or seven years ago for the first time and now calling myself a two-time champion is surreal.

“I love playing in front of the fans, the energy and excitement you bring not only for myself, but everyone involved, all the players, we are truly appreciative and grateful for it.”

Horschel was forced to withdraw from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans earlier in the season and, subsequently, missed the remaining three major championships.

He underwent right hip surgery as a ‘preventative measure’ after dealing with an issue.

“It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar,” he told fans in an update.

“I’m already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall.”

Meanwhile, Horschel has revealed that he has had to resign his membership of the DP World Tour for 2025 after spending most of the season on the sidelines.

It’s a result of being unable to fulfil his minimum requirement for the season.

“I’m proud to call myself a DP World Tour member, as well as a PGA Tour member,” Horschel added in his Instagram video. “Unfortunately, due to my injury, I will not be able to fulfil my minimum requirement for the 2025 season.

“After consulting with the DP World Tour and their member regulations, the best course of action is to resign my membership for 2025. But I am committed to being a full DP World Tour member in 2026 again.

“I’ve enjoyed being a member over the last handful of years and I’ve enjoyed playing around the world and competing with the best players.

“I look forward to doing that in 2026 and representing both tours.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.