Michael La Sasso was issued a two-shot penalty during the opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday.
La Sasso is the only amateur in the field this week, with the 21-year-old from Mississippi playing a home event at The Country Club of Jackson.
His week in front of a home state crowd got off to a tricky start though, after La Sasso was penalised two shots while playing the par-four sixth in the opening round.
La Sasso was adjudged to have violated Rule 8.1a, having improved his lie. Having initially made par at the sixth, this was later changed to a double bogey six following the violation.
The youngster is competing in his sixth PGA Tour event, and aside from his ruling issue, it proved to be a successful start on the whole for the Mississippi native.
Having started his first round on the back nine, La Sasso made the turn in four-under-par, after making a fast start to his tournament.
Things continued to improve for the 21-year-old, as he added to more birdies to his scorecard. His only blemish of the day came thanks to his ruling blunder at the sixth.
This ensured that La Sasso signed for four-under 68. Without his two-shot penalty, the local star would have found him well in the mix, at six-under, one back of the lead.
His penalty however means he remains at four-under in a tie for 13th. Coming into the week, La Sasso was understandably looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.
"We only have one event for school that we play in Mississippi, so it's always nice coming back and playing in the home state," he explained pre-tournament.
“There’s a lot of people that have come up to me so far this week that are Ole Miss alums and stuff like that. Being around a good group of people, I’m really fortunate to be here.”
Away from the PGA Tour, La Sasso, is a member of the Ole Miss golf team college level and is the 2025 NCAA champion.
