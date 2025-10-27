Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Max Homa has opted to split with his swing coach John Scott Rattan after another testing season on the PGA Tour.

Homa battled through injury at the Bank of Utah Championship last week to finish in a tie for ninth, his first top 10 since the John Deere Classic in July.

A week prior, the former US Ryder Cup star was out in Japan for the Baycurrent Classic, where he ended the tournament in a tie for 40th, 15 shots back of champion Xander Schauffele.

On the back of his week in Yokohama, Homa made the decision to part ways with Rattan, with the swing coach confirming the split with the PGA Tour star to Golfweek.

“Working with Max has been a privilege,” Rattan told the report. “He’s made great progress, and I’m proud of the work we did together.

“These relationships evolve over time, and it feels like the right moment for him to take the next step. I’ve got a lot of respect for Max and will always be pulling for him.”

Despite the ‘progress’ mentioned by Rattan, it appears that Homa wants more from his game, having failed to find the form that made him a top five player in the world just two years ago.

Homa joined forces with Rattan last campaign, after deciding to split with his former instructor Mark Blackburn.

In Utah last week though, the American was joined by Blackburn on the range, but it remains unknown as to whether they have officially come back together.

Homa showed glimmers of his old self at the event, with his performance all the more impressive having played through an ankle problem.

“I have a pretty good-sized bone spur on the top of my ankle,” he said of the injury. “I’ve had it for a little while. I had planned on getting it taken out when we have a little bit of time off, so it was just kind of ironic.

“It almost never gets inflamed, but I think this place is pretty hard to walk. Walking down just a small hill on 12, like I didn’t feel anything, but as we were walking down the fairway on 12, I could feel it getting swollen.

“Then when we were done on 12 it was very, very tender. Then I don’t know, just not a good golf course to walk. Walking uphill is really hard because I can’t flex it, so that sucked.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.