As Collin Morikawa continues to search for a long-term replacement for his former bagman J.J. Jakovac, another high profile player-caddie relationship has ended on the PGA Tour.

In a somewhat surprising move, Joel Dahmen has split from his looper – and very good friend – Geno Bonnalie.

Dahmen and Bonnalie have been fan favourites on the PGA Tour ever since the release of the Netflix docuseries ‘Full Swing.’

Their almost brotherly bond as Dahmen dealt with the travails of being a professional golfer on the most demanding circuit earned the duo plenty of new fans.

But it now appears their time together is over.

Having missed seven of his last eight cuts on the PGA Tour, Dahmen has decided it is time for change.

The move was first reported by Matt Gannon and Dahmen later confirmed the news to Dan Rapaport.

“It was time,” he said. “We had a great run.”

In a caddie carousel on the PGA Tour, Tom Kim has also parted ways with his bagman Paul Tesori.

It is understood that it was a mutual split, and Kim now has Joel Stock on the bag.

This week at Royal Portrush, meanwhile, Morikawa will have legendary looper Billy Foster by his side.

Foster, who has caddied for the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood and Darren Clarke before splitting from Matt Fitzpatrick in March, has confirmed this will only be a two-week arrangement after joining the bag at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Renaissance Club, Morikawa said: “I was trying to think about who would be available and then a couple of people brought his name up and what a legend he is.

“I mean, the stories he’s had, the people he’s caddied for. Yesterday out playing, he told me some good Seve stories and I’m very lucky to have someone like that to be able to hop on the bag for a couple of weeks and just enjoy it.”