Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA Tour winner Jake Knapp, has tragically died aged 28.
The heartbreaking news was shared by White’s friend on her Instagram handle.
‘Hi everyone – this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week,” the post read.
“She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by [her dogs] Nelly and Fergie.
“Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love.
‘To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule.
“If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot.”
“We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset.”
Makena was with Knapp when he won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Mexico Open in 2024.
Tributes have poured in for Makena in the comments of the post.
CBS Sports course reporter Amanda Balionis wrote: “Getting to know Makena was one of my favourite parts of this last year.
“So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many.”
