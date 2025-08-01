Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

PGA Tour fan favourite Joel Dahmen has opened up on his surprise split from best friend and long-time caddie Geno Bonnalie.

Dahmen, 37, confirmed the shock decision last month after a run of five consecutive missed cuts on the American circuit.

He told Dan Rapaport that “it was time” to move on before posting a statement on social media which outlined his desire to make the play-offs this season.

And after setting up that prospect nicely with a first round 61 at the Wyndham Championship, Dahmen spoke about how much he misses his former looper.

“Man, I love Geno,” he told reporters at Sedgefield Country Club. “We still text almost daily. He’s doing well.

“Yeah, I mean, I miss him but sometimes the hardest — you have to do something hard to — look, it wasn’t an easy decision. I won’t say I’m not happy about it but like it’s hard.

“He’s my best friend, he’s still my best friend. But I had to change something with me. It was more about me. It was my mentality, it was what I was doing and I need to take ownership of what I was doing.

Dahmen continued: “I was not doing a good job of that.

“So, a way for me to do it is as simple as just playing golf on my own a little bit. So yeah, I love him, I miss him. I think we’ll see him out here again soon.”

The one-time PGA Tour winner currently leads this week’s event, albeit with another familiar face on the bag.

Dahmen’s longtime coach Rob Rashell is serving as temporary caddie and saw Dahmen make ten birdies on Thursday.

He entered the week 101st in FedEx Cup points, with the top 70 earning a spot next week in Memphis at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Also on Dahmen’s mind, however, is keeping his PGA Tour card. After controversial changes to membership, only the top 100 players will earn playing privileges for 2026.

“Yeah, great to make the play-offs, that would be unbelievable, give me a lot of time off this fall,” he said.

“We’ve got a baby coming so that would take some pressure off of that.

“The play-offs are a bonus for me. I’m just going to go out and try to play good golf, and I guess if I play really well, then I get to play another week.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.