search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour star OUT of US PGA after positive COVID test

Golf News

PGA Tour star OUT of US PGA after positive COVID test

By Michael McEwan01 August, 2020
Branden Grace Barracuda Championship PGA Tour US PGA Championship TPC Harding Park Major Championships COVID-19 coronavirus
Branden Grace 1

Branden Grace is out of next week's US PGA Championship after testing positive for COVID-19 during this week's Barracuda Championship.

Grace, 32, was tied for second entering the third round of this week's PGA Tour event - taking place opposite the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational - when he was forced to withdraw due to the coronavirus.

“Last night, I was tired and thought it had to do with the altitude," said the South African. "This morning, I notified the PGA Tour about my symptoms before going to the golf course. 

• WATCH - Brooks makes fun of Bryson

• Major champions WD from US PGA

"I wanted to get tested out of respect for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament. While it is unfortunate given my position on the leaderboard, the most important thing is our health.”

Grace becomes the eighth player to test positive for the disease since play resumed on the PGA Tour in June. Per protocols, he must now self-isolate for ten days - which means he will be unable to tee it up in next week's US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Branden Grace 2

The PGA Tour has confirmed that Grace’s caddie tested negative for the coronavirus and additional contact tracing didn’t produce any positive tests. 

The former RBC Heritage champion played alongside Australian Aaron Baddeley in the opening two rounds of the event at Tahoe Mountain Club in California.

• Bryson has made his wildest claim to date

• Former world No.1 announces split from coach

World No.79 Grace has played in 31 major championships to date, of which eight have come in the US PGA. He finished third at Whistling Straits in 2015 and tied for fourth at Baltusrol the following year. 

He also made it to the last-16 of the WGC-Cadillac Match Play Championship at TPC Harding Park in 2015. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Branden Grace

Related Articles - Barracuda Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - TPC Harding Park

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
You'll be surprised where and when Rory McIlroy last paid a green fee
Scottish Golf announces fresh restrictions for Aberdeen golf clubs
European Tour DQs player for COVID protocol breach
US PGA 2020: Round 1 tee times

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow