PGA Tour star OUT of US PGA after positive COVID test

Branden Grace is out of next week's US PGA Championship after testing positive for COVID-19 during this week's Barracuda Championship.

Grace, 32, was tied for second entering the third round of this week's PGA Tour event - taking place opposite the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational - when he was forced to withdraw due to the coronavirus.

“Last night, I was tired and thought it had to do with the altitude," said the South African. "This morning, I notified the PGA Tour about my symptoms before going to the golf course.

"I wanted to get tested out of respect for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament. While it is unfortunate given my position on the leaderboard, the most important thing is our health.”

Grace becomes the eighth player to test positive for the disease since play resumed on the PGA Tour in June. Per protocols, he must now self-isolate for ten days - which means he will be unable to tee it up in next week's US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The PGA Tour has confirmed that Grace’s caddie tested negative for the coronavirus and additional contact tracing didn’t produce any positive tests.

The former RBC Heritage champion played alongside Australian Aaron Baddeley in the opening two rounds of the event at Tahoe Mountain Club in California.

World No.79 Grace has played in 31 major championships to date, of which eight have come in the US PGA. He finished third at Whistling Straits in 2015 and tied for fourth at Baltusrol the following year.

He also made it to the last-16 of the WGC-Cadillac Match Play Championship at TPC Harding Park in 2015.