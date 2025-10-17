Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

PGA Tour winner Will Zalatoris will make his return from a seven-month injury absence in December.

The 29-year-old American has committed to the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge, which will take place at the Gary Player Country Club in South Africa.

It will be his first start since undergoing surgery for herniated discs back in May, another worrying setback for a player still in the peak years of his career.

Zalatoris missed the cut at the Masters and the PGA Championship before withdrawing from the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge. He then shared an update on Instagram, explaining the blow.

“Hey everyone, sharing a health update,” he posted. “This Spring, I started feeling some discomfort and instability in my back that progressively got worse.

“Following the PGA Championship, an MRI showed that I had re-herniated two discs. After discussing the options with my medical team, I underwent surgery this past Friday with Dr. Michael Duffy at the Texas Back Institute.

“I’m happy to say that I woke up feeling good and excited about my long-term back health. Time to focus on my recovery and get back after it.

“Thank you to my team, friends, and family for being there for me throughout this journey. Looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall!”

Zalatoris was first ruled out with a herniated disc in his back following the 2022 BMW Championship. He was leading the FedEx Cup and ranked inside the world’s top ten when he had to withdraw from the event.

And ahead of the 2025 season, Zalatoris put on 20lbs of muscle in a dramatic bid to give him the stability that would take strain off his spine.

“I really wanted to make sure that I’m setting myself up for the next seven, eight years, because right now at 28 years old, this is ‘go time,’” he said.

His return to the Sun City before Christmas will be one he’s familiar with, meanwhile, having teed it up in the Nedbank last season.

Zalatoris finished T18 on one-over-par, a single shot behind fellow PGA Tour winner Max Homa.

