PGA Tour star sells stunning $9 MILLION mansion

Multiple PGA Tour winner Charl Schwartzel has just sold his stunning Florida home for an eye-watering sum of cash.



According to The Real Deal, the former Masters champ is upping stakes and on the hunt for a new home after putting his current Palm Beach residence under the hammer.

The home, which backs onto Old Palm Golf Club’s signature Raymond Floyd-designed course, unsurprisingly sold in a flash – Schwartzel raking in almost half of his $18.5million PGA Tour career earnings in one sale.

• Bob Macintyre OUT of Irish Open

• Spiranac hits back at critical golf fan

The 13,000-square-foot sprawl features an over-water entrance walkway, a stunning outdoor pool, a game room replete with a climate-controlled wine cellar and fireplace, and, of course, an indoor putting green.

• Angry pro hits out at PGA Tour

• McIlroy details COVID-19 restriction issues

Other enticing features at the home include a full bar, an indoor and outdoor air-conditioned loggia, and a summer kitchen that opens straight to the pool.

Images courtesy of Realtor.com.