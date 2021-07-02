search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour star sells stunning $9 MILLION mansion

Golf News

PGA Tour star sells stunning $9 MILLION mansion

By Ryan Crombie30 June, 2021
Golfers' homes Charl Schwartzel Palm Beach Gardens Florida PGA Tour Tour News Homes
Mansion One

Multiple PGA Tour winner Charl Schwartzel has just sold his stunning Florida home for an eye-watering sum of cash.

According to The Real Deal, the former Masters champ is upping stakes and on the hunt for a new home after putting his current Palm Beach residence under the hammer.

The home, which backs onto Old Palm Golf Club’s signature Raymond Floyd-designed course, unsurprisingly sold in a flash – Schwartzel raking in almost half of his $18.5million PGA Tour career earnings in one sale.

• Bob Macintyre OUT of Irish Open

• Spiranac hits back at critical golf fan

Mansion Two Mansion Three Mansion Four

The 13,000-square-foot sprawl features an over-water entrance walkway, a stunning outdoor pool, a game room replete with a climate-controlled wine cellar and fireplace, and, of course, an indoor putting green.

• Angry pro hits out at PGA Tour

• McIlroy details COVID-19 restriction issues

Other enticing features at the home include a full bar, an indoor and outdoor air-conditioned loggia, and a summer kitchen that opens straight to the pool. 

Mansion Five Mansion Six

Images courtesy of Realtor.com.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golfers' homes

Related Articles - Charl Schwartzel

Related Articles - Palm Beach Gardens

Related Articles - Florida

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Homes

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Scottie Scheffler “frustrated” by lack of wins
How one man went from losing a leg to a single figure handicapper
Duo withdraw from The Open to focus on Olympics
Gareth Bale throws weight behind Wales' Cazoo Open
European Tour event CANCELLED due to COVID-19

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow