PGA Tour stars in angry driving range bust-up

Two PGA Tour stars were involved in a heated exchange ahead of this week’s Mexico Open.

Back in January, outspoken Grayson Murray took a swipe at Kevin Na over the length of time he had taken to hit putts.

In response to presenter Chantel McCabe praising Na’s habit of walking putts in, Murray wrote: “Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them. Does get old.”

According to Murray, he had forgotten all about the incident until this week, when Na challenged him.

Speaking on the Stripe Show podcast, he revealed the pair clashed on the range at Vidanta, where both are in the field.

"I was hitting balls on the range, and just kind of had my head down walking to the chipping green," Murray said.

"Sure enough, I hear someone yelling and cussing at me.

"I won't repeat every word he said, but basically there was a lot of profanity involved, and calling me a not-so-nice word about how I should have said it to his face in person.

“He didn't like that I didn't tag him on the post, which I'm pretty sure I did.

“I'm pretty sure Chantel had already tagged him, so if I respond he's already tagged in the post, so I think it works. I'm not afraid to go at him, I'll tag him."

Murray, who revealed last year he was being treated for alcohol abuse, added the whole exchange took place while the driving range was busy with players and officials.

And he admitted that previously, the incident may have turned violent.

"I guarantee every one of them could hear what he said, and the caddies,” he added.

“I went right up to his face and held my ground, and I told him, if I wasn't going to get suspended right now I'd drop his a** right there on the range, because what he said was very immature and I know he wouldn't have said it to me if we were just seeing each other outside of the golf course.

"It was a very immature thing to say four months later, and to do it on the range, which he knows is his safe spot, he knows that I'm not going to do anything to him, he's just provoking me.

"It's golf, I'm going to move on. And like they say, I'm living 'rent-free' in his head right now. I told him, if he goes and plays in the Saudi League, no one's going to miss him on this tour."