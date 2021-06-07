search
PGA Tour under fire for handling of Jon Rahm incident

Golf News

PGA Tour under fire for handling of Jon Rahm incident

By Ryan Crombie06 June, 2021
Jon Rahm pga tour the memorial tournament Nick Faldo Paige Spiranac COVID-19 Muirfield Village
Jon Rahm Pgatourcovid

The PGA Tour has received a barrage of criticism from the golf world for the way in which it has handled the Jon Rahm COVID-19 incident.

At the conclusion of his third round at The Memorial Tournament, Jon Rahm was informed, live on television, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be forced to withdraw from the event.

The Spaniard had just closed out an eight-under 64 to open up a six-shot lead after three rounds of his Memorial Tournament title defence.

• Bryson says tour "needs to handle" Koepka vid

• OPINION: Brooks-Bryson "feud: sets bad precedents

The dramatic scene, which unfolded just off the 18th green where a tour official approached Rahm with the bad news, has not gone down well with notable figures in the game.

Six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo lead the questioning of the PGA Tour’s decision to tell Rahm the news with the world watching on.

He tweeted: “Why wasn't he told to put a mask on and come inside we've got something to tell you? It would've been a completely different reaction and situation!”

Social media sensation and former LET pro Paige Spiranac shared the view that the situation should have been handled differently.

• Bjorn wants more mental health support for athletes

A host of current PGA Tour players also weighed in on the extraordinary circumstances.

“Why did they wait until the end and right before scoring,” questioned 27-year-old Wyndham Clark, responding to a post from the PGA Tour on Instagram.

Commenting on the same post, fellow PGA Tour pro Matthew NeSmith said: “Didn’t have to tell him like that, Jon Rahm is the best player this week, no doubt.”

Going one step further, LET pro Emma Cabrero Bello, who watched events unfold at the time, called into question the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 protocols.

Following the incident, numerous people, including tournament host Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson, were quick to offer Rahm their support.

• Watson hails Phil Mickelson for US PGA win

• You can now get a handicap without joining a clu

Rahm, who was seeking to secure his sixth PGA Tour title, confirmed himself that he and his family are well and asymptomatic.

“This is one of those things that happens in life, how we respond to setbacks defines us as people,” said Rahm in a social media post. 

“I’m very thankful that my family and I are all ok. I will take all of the necessary precautions to be safe and healthy, and I look forward to returning to the golf course as soon as possible.”

Golf News

Report: Premier Golf League to launch in January 2023
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
Lexi Thompson shrugs off US Women's Open choke
Patrick Cantlay describes Memorial win as “weird”
