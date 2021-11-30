search
PGA Tour unveils MASSIVE increase in financial incentives for players

Golf News

PGA Tour unveils MASSIVE increase in financial incentives for players

By Michael McEwan23 November, 2021
PGA Tour Prize money FedEx Cup Tour News Player Impact Program Money
Pga Tour

It continues to be an exceptionally good time to hold a PGA Tour card.

The world's most lucrative professional golf circuit has announced significant increases in the financial incentives that it will be making available to its member players in 2022. 

They include:

• An increase to the FedEx Cup bonus pool, up from $60m in 2021 to $75m in 2022;

• Doubling the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 from $10m to $20m

• Upping the Player Impact Program fund from $40m to $50m.

• The introduction of the Play15 Bonus Program, which will have a $10m value. 

and

• An increase in official prize money from $367m in 2021 to $427m.

In addition to all of this, the tour has confirmed that the average purses on tour will increase from $8m to $9.1m, with THE PLAYERS Championship set to benefit from an extra $5m cash injection, jumping from $15m to $20m.

The three player-hosted tournaments on the schedule - the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament - will become $12m events in 2022, up from $9.3m in 2021. 

World Golf Championships will also jump in value - up from $10.5m to $12m - with the FedEx Cup Playoffs now being worth $15m, an increase of $5.5m from this year. 

In a memo sent to all member players, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "Over the past 20 months, as we have managed through the pandemic and restored our operating reserves, we have prioritised purse and comprehensive earnings growth across all FedEx Cup positions. 

"We are proud of the pace at which we are growing your comprehensive player earnings and bullish on the forecast for the near- and long-term."

• Frustrated Rory rips shirt after Dubai collapse

• Tiger back hitting balls following car crash

Adding that these benefits are "years in the making" and that "financial rewards and other benefits... are growing at an extraordinary pace", Monahan added: "Our success is not due to a single intervention or initiative but rather from the accumulation of wins that stack up and create unstoppable momentum over time."

Monahan also noted that the PGA Tour is "positioned to grow faster in the next ten years than we have at any point in our existence" and that they remain "laser-focused on strengthening our core product and investing in our members".

