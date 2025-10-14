Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Scott Dunlap has announced the end of his playing career following last week’s SAS Championship on the Champions Tour.

Dunlap confirmed his retirement after ending the week in a tie for 54th at Prestonwood Country Club, shooting a one-over-par 73 in his final round of tournament golf.

The 62-year-old’s performance ensured he found himself 75th in the Tour’s season-long rankings, meaning he just missed the top 72 cut off to play in the Schwab Cup Playoffs.

“You know when it’s time, it’s time,” said Dunlap of his decision

“It’s been a whole lot better run than I ever thought it would be and I’m looking forward to the next thing which won’t be making three footers that count. You age out, I saw it when I got here, guys were near the end and lo and behold it happened to me.

“It’s always fun to compete but it hasn’t been fun to not play well so that’s why I don’t leave with a big smile on my face because it hasn’t really been what I would call fun for a while, more like a job, and always is a job it’s what we do, but it’s fun to compete when you think you have a chance.”

Dunlap admitted that falling out of contention played a part in his choice to call time on his playing days. “When you know you’re a little broken and not really competitive and just taking up a spot, you know it’s time to move on,” he added.

“I feel like I’ve robbed a bank, the post 50 thing been amazing, did okay on PGA Tour not a great career had to the qualifying school to make it, so my time out here has been a blessing…

“Made a whole lot more money playing golf post 50, can’t think of any other sport where this opportunity avails itself to somebody so couldn’t be happier and now it’s time to go have some fun.”

The 62-year-old enjoyed plenty of success during his playing career, especially at senior level, winning twice on the Champions Tour.

Elsewhere, the American won twice on the Sunshine Tour and twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, clinching 13 professional wins in total across various circuits.

While he was unable to win out on the PGA Tour, Dunlap played at golf’s top level for eight seasons, and played over 200 events.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.