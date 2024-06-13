Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA Tour’s controversial ‘Signature Events’ might be about to get a fresh start.

With limited fields and pumped-up purses, the tournaments have split opinion in their inaugural season on the American circuit.

Adam Scott and Webb Simpson – two player directors – have faced the brunt of the criticism this season, after being awarded sponsor exemptions.

But another man from the top table might be about to join them and on a permanent basis.

As part of various changes, the Policy Board will vote on the idea of a new ‘Lifetime Achievement exemption’ for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

As reported by Sean Zak from Golf.com, the exemption would grant Woods entry into Signature Events for the remainder of his career.

A monthly newsletter of updates shared with Tour members has advised that the the Player Advisory Council (PAC) supports the idea.

It was officially discussed for the first time at a PAC meeting on May 21, during the Charles Schwab Challenge, and will be voted upon during a Policy Board meeting next Tuesday.

After returning from injury, Woods does not currently qualify for any of the eight events, playing no part in them throughout the 2024 season.

Currently only four exemptions are on offer at the events where players compete for a $20 million purse. If implemented, the exemption would begin in 2025.

“These exemptions are intended to capture players who are important to the tournament sponsor but who are not otherwise qualified,” the newsletter read.

“To maximise these spots for the membership and to provide optimal flexibility for the tournament sponsor, the PAC supported adding an additional sponsor exemption recognising Tiger Woods in his own category as a player who has reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of 80+ career wins.”

Meanwhile, other aspects of the events will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

They include establishing whether a minimum of 72 players will compete, implementing a cut in every event, or eliminating a cut from all of them.

Woods is in action at the US Open and opened his account for the week with a 74 to sit T124 (at time of writing).

John Turnbull