search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour will support "player-led protests" against social injustice

Golf News

PGA Tour will support "player-led protests" against social injustice

By Michael McEwan27 August, 2020
PGA Tour racism jacob blake Tour News golf in the USA protests
Pga Tour

The PGA Tour has announced that it will support any player who decides to protest against social and racial injustice, following similar recent action in other US-based sports.

The NBA postponed three basketball play-off matches on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks called off their fixture following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake, a black man, was shot seven times in the back by police near Milwaukee on Sunday, leading to widespread protests across the US.

Three baseball games were called off after teams decided not to play, with five MLS matches also having been postponed. Tennis ace Naomi Osaka also withdrew from a WTA match in protest at the shooting. 

• US star haunted by Ryder Cup defeat

• Phil launches surprising new business venture

The second of the FedEx Cup Playoff events, the BMW Championship, gets underway in Illinois today. It's not yet clear if any players intend to withdraw in solidarity with the protests but, if they do, they will have the full supoport of the tour.

In a statement, the tour said: "The MLB, MLS, NBA, WNBA and WTA protests are player-led, peaceful, powerful ways to use their respective platforms to bring about the urgent need for change in our country. 

Listen up!

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT CHEATING IN GOLF

"There have been a number of efforts in the past to send a message that the current climate is unacceptable, and these teams, leagues and players now taking this step will help draw further attention to the issues that really matter. The PGA Tour supports them – and any of our own members – standing up for issues they believe in.

• End of an era looms for European Tour duo

• Phil wins on Champions Tour debut

"The PGA Tour made a pledge over the summer to be part of the solution, and we have been actively working to make deeper and more specific commitments to racial equity and inclusion in the communities where we play, as well as supporting national organisations within this movement that we had not previously engaged with. However, we understand that now is not the appropriate time to highlight our programs and policies, but rather to express our outrage at the injustice that remains prevalent in our country.

"Sports have always had the power to inspire and unify, and we remain hopeful that together, we will achieve change."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - racism

Related Articles - jacob blake

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - golf in the USA

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour launches all-new senior tour
Social Media reacts to hilarious Tour Championship graphic
Gary Player wants old friend as 2020 Masters honorary starter
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
WATCH: Jon Rahm sinks monster putt to win BMW Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow